STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Goal is to win gold in Birmingham CWG, says hockey team VC Harmanpreet 

Australia has won all the six gold medals on offer in the men's competition since the game's introduction at the multi-sport event in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

Published: 15th July 2022 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey player Harmanpreet Singh

Indian hockey player Harmanpreet Singh (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A confident Indian men's hockey team is looking to put brakes on Australia's golden run at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh said on Friday.

Australia has won all the six gold medals on offer in the men's competition since the game's introduction at the multi-sport event in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

But Harmanpreet exuded confidence that his team will be able to buck the trend in Birmingham.

"Our team has been performing well. We played well in FIH Hockey Pro League as well and therefore the confidence is high within the group. We will look to keep winning matches. We will definitely try our level best to win gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022," he said.

"Our preparations for the Commonwealth Games are going on very well. We are working on specific aspects of our game during our training sessions and we are focusing on the learnings from the FIH Hockey Pro League."

The ace drag-flicker said finishing and defence remains a concern for India but they are constantly working to plug holes in these two areas.

"We are specifically working on our finishing and defending skills at the moment. Overall, we are hitting the right notes in the practice sessions. We'll just keep working hard on our game and try to keep getting better day by day as a team," Harmanpreet said.

"We have been playing practice matches during our training sessions. Our main team has been playing against the rest of the players in the national camp.

"The practice matches have helped us improve our on-field coordination and also provided us with an opportunity to test our strategies," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games CWG 2022 Hockey India men's hockey team
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp