Chess Olympiad torch to reach Tamil Nadu on July 25, Coimbatore to receive it

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore is gearing up to receive the torch for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled in Chennai from July 28 to August 10. The torch will arrive in the city on July 25 and then be carried across Tamil Nadu before reaching Chennai.

A total of five ministers and six district collectors will launch the torch relay from Coimbatore on July 25. Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is decorating the city for a grand reception. The civic body has started installing chess-themed attractions across the city to promote the event.

CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said it is a prestigious opportunity for Coimbatore to be the first torch bearer in the State, and that people will be able to enjoy the festival vibe with its arrangements. Explaining the steps taken by the civic body, she said pillars at Airport, Circuit house, GP Signal and Ramanathapuram junctions will be pained with the mascot of the olympiad.

"We will create selfie spots across the city where the 44th Chess Olympiad’s mascot Thambi will be installed. In a first, LED display boards have been installed on Race Course and they will give information about the event," Sharmila said.

"Also, visual markers will be set up and turned on at the Valankulam tower which will display moving images similar to the ones screened on the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Helium balloons, dance programs, chessboard-themed bus stops in Town Hall and Lakshmi Mills using vinyl stickers and various other surprise elements have been planned for the inaugural event on July 25," Sharmila added.

To launch the preparations, district collector Dr GS Sameeran and CCMC Commissioner M Prathap played a game of chess at the former's campus on Thursday. CCMC sources said the celebrations will be kick-started at Ukkadam Valankulam from where the torch will be taken in a rally to Periyakulam, VOC Park and culminate near the CODISSIA complex .

Rajinikanth releases teaser

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth released a 39-second teaser for the 44th Chess Olympiad, on Friday evening. To welcome the players and spectators to Chennai, Rajinikanth released the teaser on his official Twitter. Within minutes, it was watched by thousands. Chief Minister MK Stalin and music director AR Rahman are seen welcoming the players and spectators in the teaser.

