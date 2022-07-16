'Will work on our mistakes, start afresh for CWG', says Hockey star Lalremsiami 

By PTI

TERRASSA: Young forward Lalremsiami believes that the Indian women's hockey team has learned lessons from its disappointing World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Indian women's team finished a poor ninth at the mega event.

"We are disappointed with the outcome. I think we could have done better, but in the end, you need to accept, move on and focus on the positive learnings from the campaign. We will work on the mistakes and start afresh for the Commonwealth Games," said Lalremsiami, who featured in all six World Cup matches.

India finished ninth at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup. They registered two draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively and lost 3-4 to New Zealand in the pool stage. They then suffered a 0-1 loss to Spain in crossover and missed out on qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

What a beautiful journey , the ups and the downs. I'm grateful for all of it. Keep looking forward !!

TERRASSA: Young forward Lalremsiami believes that the Indian women's hockey team has learned lessons from its disappointing World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Indian women's team finished a poor ninth at the mega event. "We are disappointed with the outcome. I think we could have done better, but in the end, you need to accept, move on and focus on the positive learnings from the campaign. We will work on the mistakes and start afresh for the Commonwealth Games," said Lalremsiami, who featured in all six World Cup matches. India finished ninth at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup. They registered two draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively and lost 3-4 to New Zealand in the pool stage. They then suffered a 0-1 loss to Spain in crossover and missed out on qualifying for the quarter-final stage. What a beautiful journey , the ups and the downs. I'm grateful for all of it. Keep looking forward !!