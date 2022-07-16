STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

'Will work on our mistakes, start afresh for CWG', says Hockey star Lalremsiami 

According to the young forward, the side did an introspection on its performance in the tournament and is now focused on working on all the aspects of the game before heading to the big event.

Published: 16th July 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Young forward Hockey star Lalremsiami (Photo | Lalremsiami Twitter)

Young forward Hockey star Lalremsiami (Photo | Lalremsiami Twitter)

By PTI

TERRASSA: Young forward Lalremsiami believes that the Indian women's hockey team has learned lessons from its disappointing World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Indian women's team finished a poor ninth at the mega event.

"We are disappointed with the outcome. I think we could have done better, but in the end, you need to accept, move on and focus on the positive learnings from the campaign. We will work on the mistakes and start afresh for the Commonwealth Games," said Lalremsiami, who featured in all six World Cup matches.

India finished ninth at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup. They registered two draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively and lost 3-4 to New Zealand in the pool stage. They then suffered a 0-1 loss to Spain in crossover and missed out on qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalremsiami CWG Hockey World Cup Hockey
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp