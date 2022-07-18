Actor Madhavan turns proud father as Vedaant breaks National Junior Record in swimming

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan has broken the 1500 metres National Junior Record in swimming, much to the delight of his father. Taking to social media to make the announcement, Madhavan said: "With the Grace of God and all your blessings, Vedaant breaks his first meet record of the 1500 m freestyle at the National Junior Aquatic Meet."

He also posted a link to the live transmission of the aquatic meet and said, "48th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2022 (Final). Vedaant at the 1500m Junior National finals. Live now. Please watch."

He also wrote: "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken."

Never say never . National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. @VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

This isn't the first time Vedaant is winning medals in swimming. Earlier this year, the youngster did the country proud by winning a gold and a silver medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.

Last year, the 16-year-old swimmer had won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships which were held in Bangalore.Before that in March last year, Vedaant had won a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event.

