Vedaant breaks 1500m freestyle national record

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maharashtra’s Vedaant Madhavan rewrote the national record in 1500m freestyle event for group I boys at the ongoing 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships being held at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool in the Kalinga Stadium.

Leading the pack with good pace and an efficient stroke, Vedaant clocked 16:01.73 to erase his state-mate Advait Page’s record of 16:06.43 seconds set in 2017. He beat Karnataka’s Amogh Anand Venkatesh who timed 16:21.98 seconds and Bengal’s Shubhojeet Gupta who touched pads on 16:34.06 to win the bronze.

In the 400m freestyle for group II girls, Karnataka’s Harshika Ramachandra created a new meet record with a time of 4:29.25 seconds while Rujula S also of Karnataka finished ten seconds behind Harshika with a time of 4:39.53 seconds to settle for silver.

CHENNAI: Maharashtra’s Vedaant Madhavan rewrote the national record in 1500m freestyle event for group I boys at the ongoing 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships being held at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool in the Kalinga Stadium. Leading the pack with good pace and an efficient stroke, Vedaant clocked 16:01.73 to erase his state-mate Advait Page’s record of 16:06.43 seconds set in 2017. He beat Karnataka’s Amogh Anand Venkatesh who timed 16:21.98 seconds and Bengal’s Shubhojeet Gupta who touched pads on 16:34.06 to win the bronze. In the 400m freestyle for group II girls, Karnataka’s Harshika Ramachandra created a new meet record with a time of 4:29.25 seconds while Rujula S also of Karnataka finished ten seconds behind Harshika with a time of 4:39.53 seconds to settle for silver.