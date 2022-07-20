FIH reads out riot act to CoA, raise 'concerns' about World Cup in India

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE International Hockey Federation (FIH) is 'concerned' about the staging of next year's men's World Cup in India. This comes as a result of the mess that Hockey India finds itself in apropos amending the Constitution as well as holding elections at the earliest. The FIH, in June itself, had requested the Delhi High Court, which appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run Hockey India, to resolve the existing issues at the earliest.

A strongly-worded communique, the second piece of communication sent by FIH to the CoA in less than a week, suggests that the issues are only becoming bigger. FIH wrote: "(...) in all honesty, the fact that you have not reacted at all to our letter from last week (July 17) is giving us concerns as to Hockey India’s ability to host the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, which is of paramount importance for us."

"To that extent, should Hockey India Constitution-drafting and elections be delayed any further, this will seriously increase our concerns." the letter, a copy of which is with this daily, said.

FIH even said that if India were to keep hold of the hosting rights, they ought to be presented with a detailed timetable by CoA 'for the preparation and adoption of the Constitution as well as the holding of the elections to the Executive Board of Hockey India'. While they haven't fixed a deadline as such, it's very likely that if the CoA does not send them a working brief as soon as possible, India could very well lose the chance to host the quadrennial bash.

The relationship between FIH and the Indian stakeholders have clearly changed and it reflects in the letter. FIH have, all for purposes, lost their trust. To ensure that the wheels start to move at least now, the body will send a team to India to discuss matters face to face. "FIH and the Asian Hockey Federation are planning to send a delegation to India shortly to discuss the above-mentioned matters — and first and foremost, the staging of the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup — directly with the Indian government, the CoA and any other relevant local authorities if required, with an aim to assessing any progress made on these matters."

They have even promised to handhold the CoA during the Constitution-making progress. "In the Constitution-making process, please be advised that FIH and the Asian Hockey Federation would be happy to cooperate with the CoA and are willing to provide any assistance required to amend the Constitution in line with the rules laid-down by the Government of India, so that the elections to the Executive Board of Hockey India can be held in accordance with the new Constitution."

"In light of the above, the priority is to prepare and adopt the Constitution of Hockey India, which will subsequently have to be approved by FIH..."

CHENNAI: THE International Hockey Federation (FIH) is 'concerned' about the staging of next year's men's World Cup in India. This comes as a result of the mess that Hockey India finds itself in apropos amending the Constitution as well as holding elections at the earliest. The FIH, in June itself, had requested the Delhi High Court, which appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run Hockey India, to resolve the existing issues at the earliest. A strongly-worded communique, the second piece of communication sent by FIH to the CoA in less than a week, suggests that the issues are only becoming bigger. FIH wrote: "(...) in all honesty, the fact that you have not reacted at all to our letter from last week (July 17) is giving us concerns as to Hockey India’s ability to host the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, which is of paramount importance for us." "To that extent, should Hockey India Constitution-drafting and elections be delayed any further, this will seriously increase our concerns." the letter, a copy of which is with this daily, said. FIH even said that if India were to keep hold of the hosting rights, they ought to be presented with a detailed timetable by CoA 'for the preparation and adoption of the Constitution as well as the holding of the elections to the Executive Board of Hockey India'. While they haven't fixed a deadline as such, it's very likely that if the CoA does not send them a working brief as soon as possible, India could very well lose the chance to host the quadrennial bash. The relationship between FIH and the Indian stakeholders have clearly changed and it reflects in the letter. FIH have, all for purposes, lost their trust. To ensure that the wheels start to move at least now, the body will send a team to India to discuss matters face to face. "FIH and the Asian Hockey Federation are planning to send a delegation to India shortly to discuss the above-mentioned matters — and first and foremost, the staging of the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup — directly with the Indian government, the CoA and any other relevant local authorities if required, with an aim to assessing any progress made on these matters." They have even promised to handhold the CoA during the Constitution-making progress. "In the Constitution-making process, please be advised that FIH and the Asian Hockey Federation would be happy to cooperate with the CoA and are willing to provide any assistance required to amend the Constitution in line with the rules laid-down by the Government of India, so that the elections to the Executive Board of Hockey India can be held in accordance with the new Constitution." "In light of the above, the priority is to prepare and adopt the Constitution of Hockey India, which will subsequently have to be approved by FIH..."