Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment, says her coach denied entry into CWG Village

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

BIRMINGHAM: Commonwealth Games is knocking on the door and things are not going as planned for Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain. The boxing star is unhappy with the treatment of her personal coaches, something she felt has 'severely impacted' her training ahead of the multi-sport event, due to begin on July 28.

"Today with a lot of grief, I want to tell everyone about the continuous harassment going on with me. The coaches who helped me win an Olympic medal are always being sidelined which has severely impacted my training," Lovlina posted on Twitter on Monday.

Lovlina and the rest of the pugilists from the country had been training in Ireland as part of build-up and had reached the Games Village in Birmingham on Sunday. However, Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung, who had accompanied her to Tokyo, could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation. Speaking to this daily, Sandhya was understandably dejected after the development and she said that she had reached the city with hopes that her accreditation formalities would be done within time.

The women's team, without Sandhya, were scheduled to have their first full-fledged training session in the afternoon (evening IST) on Monday under the guidance of chief coach Bhaskar Bhatt and Pranamika Bora at the Games Village.

Lovlina's strength and conditioning coach Amey Kolekar, who was also part of the Ireland exposure tour, missed out on CWG due to limitations in the number of support staff members that a team can field.

"One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. After pleading on numerous occasions, my two coaches are included in the camp at the last moment. That has hampered my training and I feel mentally harassed," she posted.

"Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and not being allowed to enter. Just eight days before the start of my event, my training schedule has been hampered. My other coach has been sent back to India," she said.

The Assam pugilist, who'll be taking part in the 70kg weight category during the Games, also alleged that she had suffered due to the same reasons during the World Championships earlier this year. "I don't understand how will I focus on the Games (CWG) amidst all this? My World Championships also suffered because of this. I don't want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind," she wrote. It is learnt that both Sandhya and Amey had travelled with Lovlina during the world event.

According to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) statement, the norm is 33 per cent of the playing contingent can be allowed as support staff, which meant the Indian contingent (eight men & four women) could field only four support staff members (including coaches). However, the BFI had sought help from the IOA to increase the number to eight for 12 boxers and said that they are working with the Olympic body to resolve the matter and get Sandhya included in the CWG team.

BIRMINGHAM: Commonwealth Games is knocking on the door and things are not going as planned for Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain. The boxing star is unhappy with the treatment of her personal coaches, something she felt has 'severely impacted' her training ahead of the multi-sport event, due to begin on July 28. "Today with a lot of grief, I want to tell everyone about the continuous harassment going on with me. The coaches who helped me win an Olympic medal are always being sidelined which has severely impacted my training," Lovlina posted on Twitter on Monday. Lovlina and the rest of the pugilists from the country had been training in Ireland as part of build-up and had reached the Games Village in Birmingham on Sunday. However, Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung, who had accompanied her to Tokyo, could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation. Speaking to this daily, Sandhya was understandably dejected after the development and she said that she had reached the city with hopes that her accreditation formalities would be done within time. The women's team, without Sandhya, were scheduled to have their first full-fledged training session in the afternoon (evening IST) on Monday under the guidance of chief coach Bhaskar Bhatt and Pranamika Bora at the Games Village. Lovlina's strength and conditioning coach Amey Kolekar, who was also part of the Ireland exposure tour, missed out on CWG due to limitations in the number of support staff members that a team can field. "One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. After pleading on numerous occasions, my two coaches are included in the camp at the last moment. That has hampered my training and I feel mentally harassed," she posted. "Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and not being allowed to enter. Just eight days before the start of my event, my training schedule has been hampered. My other coach has been sent back to India," she said. The Assam pugilist, who'll be taking part in the 70kg weight category during the Games, also alleged that she had suffered due to the same reasons during the World Championships earlier this year. "I don't understand how will I focus on the Games (CWG) amidst all this? My World Championships also suffered because of this. I don't want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind," she wrote. It is learnt that both Sandhya and Amey had travelled with Lovlina during the world event. According to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) statement, the norm is 33 per cent of the playing contingent can be allowed as support staff, which meant the Indian contingent (eight men & four women) could field only four support staff members (including coaches). However, the BFI had sought help from the IOA to increase the number to eight for 12 boxers and said that they are working with the Olympic body to resolve the matter and get Sandhya included in the CWG team.