World Athletics Championships: Tobi Amusan creates record in 100m hurdles semis, claims gold

The Nigerian was competing in the very first race of Day 10 of the championships when she breezed past the line in the new world record of 12.12.

Published: 25th July 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, celebrates winning the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene

Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, celebrates winning the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

OREGON: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan broke the women's 100m hurdles world record after a spectacular performance in the semi-final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, on Sunday. After breaking the world record, the 25-year-old athlete also went on to win gold in the final clash.

The Nigerian was competing in the very first race of Day 10 of the championships when she breezed past the line in the new world record of 12.12, breaking the previous mark of 12.20 by 0.08 seconds. Later in the final, Amusan burst out of the blocks to set an even faster time of 12.06, albeit with an illegal tailwind.

However, none of that would have mattered for the new world record holder who walks away from these championships with a gold medal and the fastest time in history. Earlier on Saturday, Amusan had set a new African record with a time of 12.40 in the heats.

