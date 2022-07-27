MOP Vaishnav College honours chess prodigies Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali's mother Nagalakshmi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MOP Vaishnav College for Women honoured R Nagalakshmi, the mother of chess prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali in a glittering ceremony at the college campus on Tuesday. The chess duo, who left for Mahabalipuram to attend the 44th Chess Olympiad beginning on Thursday, were felicitated by the management, principal Lalithaa Balakrishnan as the students wished them well for the tournament.

Delivering the welcome address, Lalithaa heaped praise on Nagalakshmi for being a pillar of support for her two children, who have brought laurels to the country. “When they were children, nobody knew that they would attain these steps with glory. The 64 squares meant nothing to them in the beginning, but today the world speaks about them. I’m sure with the hard work they have put in, they will add another gold to their already packed trophy cabinet,” Lalitha said.

Vaishali, who also happens to be an alumnus of the college, started her speech by thanking the professors and lecturers for the continued support they offered. “It slightly feels awkward to stand here on the podium and speak to my friends. But this is an opportunity for me to thank all my friends and professors who have provided me with nothing but encouragement. I thank the college management for honouring us and we hope both of us will win gold medals and be back here,” Vaishali said to thunderous applause at the college auditorium.

In a gesture of goodwill, students of the college also delivered a choir performance to wish the siblings good luck for the championship.

