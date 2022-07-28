Chess Olympiad: Praggnanandhaa, the shining knight of India

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few years back, the legendary Viswanathan Anand during one of his chats with this daily while speaking about the emerging talents in the country said: ''People are asking how to pronounce Praggnanandhaa's name. It is a good sign and the youngster is certainly one of the talented players in the country.''

From thereon, Praggnanandhaa has gone on from strength to strength and is now one of the most impressive junior players in the country with a reputation of being a giant killer on any given day. His recent wins against World Champion Magnus Carlsen is proof of the enormous talent that the teenager possesses and is in fact a hint of bigger things to come in the future.

The Velammal school student is in Team B of the Indian team for the upcoming chess Olympiad that begins on Thursday and has been training vigorously for the event.

''First of all, it is great to be part of the Indian team for the Olympiad. It is a huge honour to represent the country. I am training with the team with our coach Ramesh sir. The atmosphere is very good and we are confident of putting up a good show,'' Praggnanandhaa told this daily.

Russia was originally supposed to host the Olympiad, but after it invaded Ukraine the event was moved out. Hosting the Olympiad at a new venue was open for a bid.

The AICF swiftly moved in and with the backing of the Tamil Nadu government, successfully bid for the event to be held in Chennai.

''It was thoughtful of the AICF to bid for the event, which is a boon for all of us. The Tamil Nadu government, which has been helping sportspeople and promoting sports, backed the Olympiad and thus all of us are proud to play the mega event in our home city,'' said Praggu.

India will be fielding three teams in the chess Olympiad, with youngsters spread across all three sides. ''It is great to have three teams in this tournament. All the teams are strong and I am sure all of us will give our best shot for a medal. Even during the pandemic, our players had been taking part in online chess. So, all have been in touch with the game. Once over the board tournaments happened, all of us have been playing,'' he said, before adding, ''I am also thrilled that my sister Vaishali (R) is part of the Olympiad. She will be playing her first over-the-board Olympiad.''

Praggnanandhaa is in good form now having won the Paracin Open `A' title and is in the right frame of mind before the chess carnival begins.

The 16-year-old remained unbeaten and finished half a point ahead of the field. Alexandr Predke took the second spot with 7.5 points.

He won the first six games before Predke held on for a draw in round seven.

He subsequently beat compatriot and fellow GM Arjun Kalyan in the eighth round before signing off with a draw against Alisher Suleymenov (Kazakhstan) in the ninth and final round.

''I am satisfied with my title triumph in the Paracin Open. I am happy and satisfied with the overall quality of my game. This title gives me a lot of confidence for the Olympiad,'' said Praggu.

The 11th standard student of Velammal school has been in the best form of his career winning three titles in 2022, besides defeating world No 1 Magnus Carlsen twice.

''So far I would say I have been playing well this year. The wins against Carlsen and other top-ranked players in the tour has given me the boost to play with a lot more confidence and assurance. I believe in learning from each and every game and tournament that I play. This thought process has helped me evolve as a player," he insisted.

The 16-year-old is known for his meticulous preparation and calm mind while playing on the board. He is one of the few youngsters who treats victories and defeats in the same manner. This attitude has enabled him to work harder and climb the ladder in chess steadily.

Having RB Ramesh as his personal coach as the India coach is also a big plus.

''Preparation has played a major part in my success this year. I work hard on my game, never miss any training sessions and always have a positive outlook. My constant desire to improve and learn has helped me evolve as a player. It is nice to have my personal coach Ramesh sir as Team India coach. Contrary to belief, he is very strict and ensures that we are disciplined and focused on our job,'' signed off Praggu, promising to give his best for the country.

