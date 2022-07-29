Home Sport Other

Birmingham Buzz:  'Gay Village', Indianess, bhindi masala and much more

British diving star Tom Daley, who has publicly spoken about his relationship with another man, is one of the torch bearers and many see that as the first step towards embracing inclusiveness.

Published: 29th July 2022 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Fireworks explode during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Fireworks explode during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Be happy and gay is the mantra of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) which is trying to walk an extra mile in its bid to become more inclusive and empathetic towards the LGBTQ+ community.

British diving star Tom Daley, who has publicly spoken about his relationship with another man, is one of the torch bearers and many see that as the first step towards embracing inclusiveness.

Daley, who had announced being in a relationship with a man in a video on his YouTube nine years ago, will make a very public stand in support of LGBTQ+ rights at Thursday night's opening ceremony in his role as a baton-bearer.

"We have been working with Tom and we have been working with a wider group," CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir said.

"We set up a Commonwealth Pride network where we brought together athletes and Commonwealth Games Associations from around the world to talk about what it is that we can do to create a safe environment for people to discuss and learn and respect each other," she said. 

"You will see Pride flags, this is a city that absolutely embraces Pride and Pride messaging and it's definitely something that we're working in close cooperation with Tom Daley on," Katie added.

"Pride" of place The CWG has thrown open a 'Pride House' for the duration of the Games in the city's official Gay Village. Katie said 'Pride House' pop-ups would also appear in each of the athletes' villages.

"We do pride ourselves as being what we think is probably the most inclusive games," she added.

Almost half of Commonwealth member states still have laws against same-sex relationships but Daley said: "We can't go into changing the rules in respective countries, but what we can do is create opportunities for people to discuss issues in a safe environment.

"Whenever we're given the opportunity to talk about our values, we do that," she said, CGF president Dame Louise Martin summed it up: "We see everybody as equal, we don't see gender, we don't see race, colour. We are one of the most inclusive Games.

"Bhindi Masala, quintessential 'Ghar Ka Khaana' Athletes and team officials may have stayed put in three different Villages across Birmingham but there is a      homely feeling", said gymnastics coach Ashok Mishra.

"It very much feels like being in India. There are so many people from the Indian diaspora working as security officials, volunteers and even cooks," Mishra told PTI.

"The other day the cook surprised us with Bhindi Masala and our athletes had a great time. We feel ourselves being at home," he said.

The athletes are currently housed in three 'campus' villages close to competition venues at The University of Birmingham, The University of Warwick, and The NEC Hotel Campus.

"Maybe, that's the way forward in times of pandemic," said one of the top officials at the pre-Games media conference on Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago to host CYWG Trinidad and Tobago will be hosting next year's rescheduled Commonwealth Youth Games.

This was postponed to 2021 for the outbreak of COVID-19 and Katie said that they are now gearing up for next year's YCWG. The Caribbean island was first awarded the hosting rights in June 2019, after Belfast was stripped of the event due to political reasons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham Indian athletes
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp