England's triathlete Alex Yee wins first gold of Commonwealth Games 2022

Published: 29th July 2022 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Alex Yee, of Britain (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BIRMINGHAM: England's Alex Yee won the first gold of the Commonwealth Games on Friday, hailing his victory in the men's triathlon in Birmingham as his "greatest achievement" despite taking Olympic silver last year.

The 24-year-old made up a deficit of 15 seconds following the bike section to overhaul long-time pacesetter Hayden Wilde on the run and finish the sprint-distance event in a time of 50 min 34 sec.

New Zealand's Wilde briefly regained the lead but, with a 10-second penalty hanging over him, he patted Yee on the shoulder and waved him on to take the honours on his own.

