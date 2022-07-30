Home Sport Other

Chess fever grips Twitter as Olympiad comes to Chennai

Chennai and Mahabalipuram, not to mention all of Tamil Nadu, are agog with excitement over the Chess Olympiad 2022.

Published: 30th July 2022 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai and Mahabalipuram, not to mention all of Tamil Nadu, are agog with excitement over the Chess Olympiad 2022. And it’s no different with the participants who have flown in from around the world, some of whom can barely contain their excitement, and have chosen to share it with the world through Twitter.

From the mascot ‘Thambi’, the chessboard designs on Napier bridge right down to the official reception, the food, the accommodation and the culturally rich Mahabalipuram area, they’ve all found mention in tweet after tweet by visiting chess players.

The arrangements made for the event, particularly the opening ceremony complete with a concert by the Sunshine Orchestra, have wowed just about anyone who has made it to the event. Here is a selection of tweets capturing the excitement of the two-week-long event.

Compiled by: Diya Maria George, Nikhil Jayakrishnan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
44th Chess Olympiad Chess Olympiad 2022 Chess Olympiad Chess
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp