India's youngest athlete at Commonwealth Games 2022, Anahat Singh, makes winning start

Anahat was too good for Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines, completing an 11-5 11-2 11-0 win in the round of 64.

Published: 30th July 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

India's Anahat Singh in action against Jada Ross of St Vinc & Grenadines during Squash Women's Singles Round of 64 match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: India's youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games, 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, made a winning start in the women's singles competition here on Friday.

"It's really exciting and so much fun," Anahat said after her winning start.

"It's my first senior tournament, so I didn't really know what to expect, but I got more confident as the match went on. I had nothing to lose."

"A lot of my family are here and they were all cheering really loudly," she added.

Hailing Anahat's court sense, coach Chris Walker said: "She has great problem-solving skills.

She is very smart, has good court sense and great racket work.

"At 14, you just want to help that talent grow. The short period of time I've been working with her has just been tremendous fun."

"It's so exciting for the future. She is a lovely girl," he added.

"She has got a great attitude to all this attention. She's just enjoying the ride. She won the third game 11-0, there was never any chance of her letting up. She is very present when she is playing and so mature for such a young age," he concluded.

Anahat was selected in the Indian team following her impressive run at the under-15 level including wins at the Asian Junior Squash and German Open this year.

Another debutant, Abhay Singh, was slated to play his singles opener against Joe Chapman of British Virgin Islands later on Friday.

Comments

