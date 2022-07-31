Home Sport Other

Commonwealth Games organisers flag India weightlifting team manager's 'rude' behaviour, IOA issues warning

Gina Dawson, CGA Relations Manager with the Birmingham Games, wrote to the Indian delegation over Sharma's behaviour.

Published: 31st July 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Fireworks explode during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Fireworks explode during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: In an embarrassing development for the Indian contingent here in the Commonwealth Games, weightlifting team manager Pardeep Sharma was on Saturday singled out for alleged "rude" behaviour by the organisers.

Gina Dawson, CGA Relations Manager with the Birmingham Games, wrote to the Indian delegation over Sharma's behaviour.

Responding to the email, IOA acting president Anil Khanna instructed Sharma to keep a low profile from now and remain within the rules.

"We have been advised that one of your team officials, Pardeep Sharma, was quite rude to one of our T2 drivers earlier on today as he had requested to be dropped at a non-T2 destination," Dawson wrote in the letter which is in possession of PTI.

"Just to note that team officials do not have T2 privileges and will only be able to use your own CGA vehicles, or bus transport to other villages of venues, or public transport with their accreditation."

"There is also a confirmed destination list and our drivers are not taxi services able to drop off anywhere. We kindly ask your teams to be respectful and courteous at all times to our workforce at all times."

Khanna on his part was quick to issue a reprimand to the weightlifting team manager.

"We all are ambassadors of our great nation here. I expect you to keep a low profile and look for privileges within the rules. We have to remain polite with everyone we meet," said Khanna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 Pardeep Sharma
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp