Thakur launches nationwide programme on World Bicycle Day
"Cycling can play the biggest role in the Fit India campaign. On World Bicycle Day, we are giving a clear message that everyone should make cycling a part of their daily life," the minister said.
Published: 03rd June 2022 03:36 PM | Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 03:36 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle Rally' as he peddled a distance of 7.5 km along with 750 young cyclists to mark the World Bicycle Day here.
"Cycling can play the biggest role in the Fit India campaign. On World Bicycle Day, we are giving a clear message that everyone should make cycling a part of their daily life. Cycling will keep you healthy and help build a clean India," Thakur said in a release.
Early morning today I was joined by over 750 enthusiasts as we kicked off #Cycling4India from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi.
• Nationwide #FitIndiaFreedomRider Cycle Rally on #WorldBicycleDay