Funds tap off for truant National Sports Federations

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s not just one or two federations. In what could be a rare occasion, the Delhi High Court has asked the sports ministry to not extend monetary grant of any form until the National Sports Federations (NSFs) adhere to the sports code. Also, notice of suspensions have been served to all errant NSFs. According to the ministry, it had recognised 46 NSFs (as of May 2022).

The two-judge bench of judges Najmi Waziri and Vikas Mahajan said in their order on Friday since there is no clarity as to which of the NSFs is following the National Sports Development Code of India (2011), “no more monies will be expended nor any assistance be extended to any NSFs, till the next date”. With less than two months for the Commonwealth Games, this is a big setback for the NSFs.

This was in response to the senior advocate Rahul Mehra’s petition which had been questioning ministry’s recognition of NSFs despite not conforming to the sports code. Mehra said none of the NSFs adhere to sports code in toto. “They are suspended and it will be revoked as soon as they follow sports code,” he said. “It can happen in a day or two or may take a week or two.” On Thursday, the bench heard the matter and summoned joint secretary of the sports ministry on Friday to present ministry’s view on sports code compliance.

On Friday, sports ministry’s joint secretary, LS Singh, submitted a one-page chart “purporting to be a Status Report of five groups of NSFs, which have been granted extension”. According to the ministry, 15 NSFs have complied with the sports code, six have been granted exemption from certain provisions of the sports code, while in three, administrators have been appointed through court order, five need minor adjustments while 17 need extensive amendments.

However, Mehra did not agree with the submission and argued that at least 24 NSFs have positions which are not contemplated in the sports code. “None of them comply with sports code ,” said Mehra. “I asked the ministry if the NSFs have 25 per cent representation of sports persons? Do they have prominent sportspersons with voting rights? They did not have an answer.”