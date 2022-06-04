Indian Navy, KSEB bag Nachimuthu Gounder Cup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Navy got the better of Indian Railways 83-70 in the men’s basketball final of the all-India basketball tournament and bagged the 55th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup held at Coimbatore on Friday. The event was organised by Coimbatore District Basketball Association at the VOC Park in the city.

In the women’s final, KSEB defeated South Western Railways 64-39 to bag the 19th CRI Pumps Trophy.

Finals: Men: Indian Navy bt Indian Railways 83-70. Women: KSEB 64 (PS Jeena 30, Susan Florentina 14) bt South Western Railways 39 (CL Rini 12).

Hindustan Eagles win

Hindustan Eagles blanked Southern Railway 3-0 in a league match of the senior division of the Chennai Football Association played at FC Madras Arena, Thoraipakkam on Friday.

Results: Hindustan Eagles 3 (G Balaji 16th, Lallawkimo 18, Senthamil 60) bt Southern Railway 0.

Badminton meet

About 200 players will be seen in action in the Chennai district badminton association ranking tournament for Under-17 and Under-19 boys and girls in both singles and doubles. Senior men will also participate in the tournament. The two-day event will be held on Saturday and Sunday at SDAT aquatic complex Velachery.

Jagadish shines

K Jagadish’s 6/34 helped Eagle Cricket Club to beat Magnet Cricket Club by five wickets in a fifth division E zone league match of the TNCA. In another match, Chennai Corporation Official Association lost to Unicorn CC by six wickets.

Brief scores: V Division ‘E’: Magnet Cricket Club 90 in 22.5 ovs (K Jagadish 6/34) lost to Eagle Cricket Club 93/5 in 22.4 ovs. Chennai Corporation Official Association 118 in 37.3 ovs lost to Unicorn Cricket Club 121/4 in 19.5 ovs (K Jagan Panchanathan 60). Gandhi Cricket Club 238/7 in 50 ovs (J Jai Simha 66) bt HSBC Recreation Club 217 in 48.1 ovs (DK Vigneshwar 57; M Pradeep 4/37). TANGEDCO SGC 211 in 47.3 ovs (S Alaguvel 74; R Chokkalingam 6/72) bt Chatnath Recreation Club 208/9 in 50 ovs (KS Rohit Narayanan 89; A Muthukumaran 4/38). Air India Sports Club 210 in 46.2 ovs (Mohammed Zaid 62) lost to National Cricket Club 213/7 in 35.1 ovs. VI Division ‘A’: Free Lancers Cricket Club 183/7 in 30 ovs (R Nikhil 56) lost to IAF (Tambaram) 187/8 in 26 ovs (Vishal Chahar 47 n.o; Ganesh Vicky 4/50).