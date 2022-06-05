STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Administrator in Judo Federation of India too

Published: 05th June 2022 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Judo

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Judo Federation of India will be another National Sports Federation (NSF) where an administrator has been appointed for day-to-day functioning of the body. The Delhi High Court on Friday appointed former Allahabad High Court Judge Pankaj Naqvi as the administrator. Rivalry and faction within the JFI have led to such a predicament. 

This will be the third federation in weeks after All India Football Federation and Hockey India to have an administrator and fourth in months if Table Tennis Federation of India is counted.

In its order, judge Yashwant Verma said, "The erstwhile Committee shall forthwith hand over charge to the Administrator who shall administer the day-to-day affairs of the Federation subject to further orders being passed on the present writ petitions." 

And the administrator's monthly remuneration will be Rs 2 lakh.

The court further directed the "erstwhile president, general secretary and treasurer to extend all cooperation to the administrator in conducting the affairs of the federation in the interim. The administrator shall be authorised to make appropriate arrangements for the governance of the Federation until elections are held."

According to the order, "The administrator shall undertake a review of the existing constitution of the federation and prepare a draft amended constitution which would be in conformity with the National Sports Code and the Model Guidelines". 

The revised constitution, after consultation with all stakeholders, shall be placed in the court for approval.

Interestingly, even this time the judge cited AIFF and Hockey India ruling where administrators were entrusted with the day-to-day functioning and drawing up a detailed plan to hold elections.

