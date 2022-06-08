STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LPGA's first major to move to Carlton Woods in Houston

Carlton Woods is a Jack Nicklaus signature design and will host the Chevron Championship from April 20-23 next year, two weeks after the Masters.

Golf

By Associated Press

HOUSTON: The Club at Carlton Woods is the new site for the Chevron Championship, the first LPGA Tour major of the year that is moving after 51 years at Mission Hills in the California desert.

Carlton Woods is a Jack Nicklaus signature design and will host the Chevron Championship from April 20-23 next year, two weeks after the Masters.

The LPGA's first major for years was known as the Dinah Shore and had Kraft Nabisco and ANA as title sponsors. It was in danger of ending without a new sponsor when Chevron stepped in last year and immediately raised the prize money to $5 million, along with other contributions.

Carlton Woods opened in 2001 and is known for winding its way through lakes and park lands with undulating greens guarded by bunkers. It hosted the 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur won by Will Zalatoris over Davis Riley. It also has held U.S. Open qualifying.

The club also has a junior membership evenly divided among boys and girls.

Jennifer Kupcho won the final edition at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, taking the last leap into Poppie's Pond, the most famous tradition among the LPGA's five majors.

