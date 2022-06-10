STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Justice Pankaj Naqvi appointed administrator of Judo Federation of India

Justice Yashwant Varma said the administrator will initiate preparatory steps for holding elections for the constitution of the new executive committee.

Published: 10th June 2022 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Judo

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has appointed former Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Pankaj Naqvi, as the administrator of the Judo Federation of India (JFI) and directed the erstwhile committee to hand over charge to him for the running of day-to-day affairs of the federation.

Hearing a batch of pleas related to the dispute in the JFI amongst its office-bearers, Justice Yashwant Varma, in a recent order, said the administrator will further initiate preparatory steps for holding elections for the constitution of the new executive committee.

"He (Justice Pankaj Naqvi) shall be authorised to make appropriate arrangements for the governance of the federation until elections are held," as per the order.

The pleas include the Bombay Judo Association's petition alleging denial of voting rights despite the earlier order passed by the high court.

In its earlier order, the court had granted an early hearing of the batch of writ petitions in view of the upcoming Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.

The administrator shall also act as the signing authority for the operation of all bank accounts of the federation as also the authority for issuance of all financial instruments or cheques on behalf of the federation and which may be required for the conduct of its day-to-day affairs, payment of salaries, and meeting other expenses, the order said.

It further stated that upon taking over the affairs of the federation, the administrator shall firstly undertake a review of the existing constitution of the JFI and prepare a draft amended constitution that would be in conformity with the National Sports Code and the Model Guidelines.

The draft constitution that may be drawn may be duly publicised and provided to all constituents and members of the federation so that their views are elicited and obtained by the administrator.

The administrator shall also draw up a detailed plan for all preparatory steps that may be required to be undertaken bearing in mind the Commonwealth Games, the order read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Judo Federation Of India Pankaj Naqvi
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp