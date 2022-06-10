STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Lakshya Sen's challenge ends in quarters, goes down fighting to Chou Tien Chen

Lakshya Sen lost to Chou Tien Chen during the group stage of the Thomas Cup, before turning it around to script a historic triumph.

Published: 10th June 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Rising Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen went down fighting against his higher-seeded Chinese Taipei rival Chou Tien Chen in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament here on Friday.

The World Championships bronze medallist bounced back from behind to level the second game but the third-seed from Chinese Taipei was superior in the decider with a 21-16 12-21 21-14 scoreline in his favour after an intriguing battle that lasted more than an hour.

This was Sen's second straight defeat against Chou in less than a month.

Sen lost to his Chinese Taipei rival 19-21 21-13 17-21 during the group stage of the Thomas Cup, before turning it around to script a historic triumph.

The 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, who had defeated the Indian in the group stage of the Thomas Cup in their only previous meeting, put up a power-packed show in the decider and mounted early pressure on the 20-year-old.

The world No.4 from Chinese Taipei annexed three points in a row to build a six-point lead midway into the decider.

Sen was engaged in some superb rallies towards the end and even saved two match points but his valiant effort was not good enough as the experienced 32-year-old maintained his lead to make it a 2-0 in head-to-head against the Indian.

PV Sindhu will play her quarter-final against Ratchanok Intanon, later in the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshya ​Sen Chou Tien Chen
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp