IWF Youth World Championships: Vizianagaram's Sanapathi Gurunaidu becomes India's first to win gold

VIZIANAGARAM: Sanapathi Gurunaidu of Chandrampeta village in Nellimarla Mandal of Vizianagaram district has become India's first weightlifter to win gold at the IWF Youth World Championships held at Leon in Mexico.

The 16-year-old claimed the top slot with a total effort of 230kg (104kg+126kg) in the boy’s 55kg event late on Sunday night.

While Gurunaidu, the 2020 Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships bronze medallist, stood on top of the podium, Saudi Arabia's Ali Majeed 229kg (105kg+124kg) came in second and Yerassyl Umrov of Kazakhstan 224kg (100kg+124kg) third.

District collector A Suryakumari lauded Gurunaidu for winning gold as well as becoming India’s first weightlifter to win gold at the IWF Youth World Championships.

Besides Gurunaidu, compatriot Soumya S Dalvi bagged the bronze in her event on the second day of competitions. Maharashtra's Dalvi, a twotime Khelo India Youth gold medallist, heaved 148kg (65kg+83kg) to claim the third spot in the 45kg girl’s event.

India's tally at the word event now stands at four medals. On the opening day of competition, Akansha Kishor Vyavhare and Vijay Prajapati had won silver medals in their respective events. India had not participated in the previous edition of the tournament which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last year.

(With PTI inputs)