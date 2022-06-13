STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

IWF Youth World Championships: Vizianagaram's Sanapathi Gurunaidu becomes India's first to win gold

Gurunaidu Sanapathi has become India's first weightlifter to win a gold at the IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico.

Published: 13th June 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indian weightlifter Gurunaidu Sanapathi

Indian weightlifter Gurunaidu Sanapathi (Photo | SAI Media)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Sanapathi Gurunaidu of Chandrampeta village in Nellimarla Mandal of Vizianagaram district has become India's first weightlifter to win gold at the IWF Youth World Championships held at Leon in Mexico.

The 16-year-old claimed the top slot with a total effort of 230kg (104kg+126kg) in the boy’s 55kg event late on Sunday night.

While Gurunaidu, the 2020 Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships bronze medallist, stood on top of the podium, Saudi Arabia's Ali Majeed 229kg (105kg+124kg) came in second and Yerassyl Umrov of Kazakhstan 224kg (100kg+124kg) third.

District collector A Suryakumari lauded Gurunaidu for winning gold as well as becoming India’s first weightlifter to win gold at the IWF Youth World Championships.

Besides Gurunaidu, compatriot Soumya S Dalvi bagged the bronze in her event on the second day of competitions. Maharashtra's Dalvi, a twotime Khelo India Youth gold medallist, heaved 148kg (65kg+83kg) to claim the third spot in the 45kg girl’s event.

India's tally at the word event now stands at four medals. On the opening day of competition, Akansha Kishor Vyavhare and Vijay Prajapati had won silver medals in their respective events. India had not participated in the previous edition of the tournament which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurunaidu Sanapathi Youth World Champion
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp