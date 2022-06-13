STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Thongchai Jaidee becomes first Thai golfer to win on PGA Tour Champions

Jerry Kelly and 36-hole co-leader Miguel Angel Jimenez were amongst four players who finished tied third on Sunday.

Published: 13th June 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Thongchai Jaidee holds up the American Family Insurance Championship golf tournament trophy after his win at University Ridge in Madison.

Thongchai Jaidee holds up the American Family Insurance Championship golf tournament trophy after his win at University Ridge in Madison. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WISCONSIN: Thongchai Jaidee wrote a slice of golf history by becoming the first Thai golfer to win on PGA Tour Champions following a one-stroke victory over Tom Pernice Jr of the US at the American Family Insurance Championship.

Tied for the overnight lead, the 52-year-old Thongchai signed off with a 4-under 68 for a winning total of 14-under 202 at University Ridge -- The University of Wisconsin Golf Course to earn his maiden victory on US soil in what was his 19th career start on PGA TOUR Champions.

Jerry Kelly and 36-hole co-leader Miguel Angel Jimenez were amongst four players who finished tied third on Sunday.

"I'm really very happy with the tournament here. Sometimes everything has to be perfect, you can't expect you can win... I'm very happy," said a jubilant Thongchai, who had earned a place in this week's tournament after finishing T10 in Iowa last weekend.

With his lowest 54-hole score on PGA Tour Champions, Thongchai became the first international winner of the American Family Insurance Championship which dates back to 2016 and rose to 12th place on the Charles Schwab Cup standing. He is now exempt on the over-50 circuit through the end of 2023 and also earned a spot in the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hualalai.

Thongchai bounced back from a bogey on the par-5, 16th hole with a birdie on the par-3, 17th and then closed out for victory with a closing par. It turned out to be a gutsy bogey on 16 as he rolled in a long putt from just off the green for his six.

"Great tournament here," said Thongchai, who regained his PGA Tour Champions card last December by finishing runner-up in Qualifying School.

"I played solid, solid, solid. I took one mistake on 16, hit the tree and lost the ball. We make good bogey and try to get my plan. We have 215 yards for my fourth shot, I hit 5-iron to the back of green. I think good putt from there to make bogey. Holed a good putt on 17 and the game changed. 17 was unbelievable. I think my confidence was in the putting, that's what helped me a lot."

Rated as one of Asia's greatest golfers, Thongchai, who was in the Thai army and trained as a paratrooper before turning professional at the age of 30, holds multiple wins in Asia and has won eight times on the DP World Tour. He also became the first Thai golfer to play in the 2015 Presidents Cup but did not earn a PGA TOUR card during his heyday, the honour going to Kiradech Aphibarnrat instead.

"I would like to say thank you to my family, sponsors and all the people's support in Thailand. I think it's very difficult to be on tour," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thongchai Jaidee PGA Tour Champions
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp