SAI to release Rs 6.52 crore as out of pocket allowance for 2189 Khelo India athletes

The SAI has sanctioned a total of Rs 6.52 crore as OPA for 2,189 Khelo India athletes across 21 disciplines, including para, for the April-June period.

Published: 15th June 2022 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Authority Of India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India has sanctioned a total of Rs 6.52 crore as out of pocket allowance (OPA) for 2,189 Khelo India athletes across 21 disciplines, including para, for the April-June period.

"A financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakhs is allocated for each residential athlete training at the accredited academies as per the annual Khelo India scholarship scheme. That includes an out of pocket allowance of Rs 1.20 lakh," a SAI release stated.

The OPA (Rs 1.20 lakh annually) is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, while the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, fooding, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains.

"It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme," the release added.

