Four decades in Motorsport for JK Tyres

Published: 17th June 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

JK Tyre

JK Tyre (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  JK Tyre, the name that stands synonymous with motorsport in the country is celebrating over four decades of their motorsport journey. While the pandemic did not deter the spirit of the brand in last two years as they successfully hosted their racing championship coupled with all annual events, the team announced their plans for 2022.

Present at the event, Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill announced his participation in the World Rally Championship 2022. The three-time APRC (Asia Pacific Rally Championship) champion and seven- time INRC (Indian National Rally Championship) champion is all geared up to participate in the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya scheduled from June 23-26.

Comments

