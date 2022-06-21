Days before FIFA meet, AIFF secy goes on leave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day before the FIFA delegates’ scheduled arrival, Kushal Das, general secretary, has proceeded on leave on account of his health issues. This was revealed through a statement by the court-appointed Committee of Administrators on Monday.

Since the general secretary has decided to proceed on leave, “the Committee of the Administrators has appointed Sunando Dhar as an acting general secretary, who would be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Federation under the guidance of the Committee of Administrators.”