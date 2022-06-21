Kanishka holds Tuan in Round 2 of Chennai Open  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vietnamese Grandmaster Tran Tuan Minh was held to a draw by Kanishka S in the second round of the 13th Chennai Open international Grandmaster chess tournament for Sakthi group Dr Mahalingam Trophy here on Monday.

Leading the table with 2 points were GMs Savchenko Boris (Russia), Fedorov Alexei (Belarus), Deepan Chakkravarthy (India), Stupak Kirill (Belarus) among others. Results: Round 2 (Indians unless specified) : Savchenko Boris (Russia) 2 bt Mrithyunjay Mahadevan 1, Anupam M Sreekumar 1 lost to Fedorov Alexei (Belarus) 2, Tran Tuan Minh (Vietnam) 1.5 drew with Kanishka S 1.5, Arora Honi 1 lost to Aronyak Ghosh 2, Deepan Chakkravarthy 2 bt Ashwin Sairam 1, Shravan Swaminathan 1 lost to Stupak Kirill (Belarus) 2, Ajay Karthikeyan 2 bt Tejaswini G 1, Aakash G 1 lost to Nitin S 2, Srihari L R 2 bt Jai Sankar Subramanian 1, Srijit Paul 2 bt Swapna C N 1, Vengatesh Krishnan C 1 lost to Nguyen Duc Hoa (Vietnam) 2, Harsh Suresh 1.5 drew with Arjun Sidharth S 1.5, Ashvath Mittal 1.5 drew with Nguyen Van Huy (Vietnam) 1.5.

Manikandan slams century

R Manikandan top-scored with 100 off just 55 deliveries as DRBCCC Hindu College defeated Stag CC by 70 runs in a fourth division match of the Thiruvallur DCA. In another match, 14-year-old girl, leg-spinner SK Anritha picked up four wickets for Frank Worrell but they lost to SRF RC by 40 runs. Brief scores: II Division: SCA 142 in 29.3 ovs (V Raja 4/46) lost to Autolec ERC 144/1 in 16.5 ovs (J Chinnaraj 74 n.o, K Raja 54 n.o); Seshadhri MCC 190/6 in 30 Overs (KD Dinesh Antony 67, S Yuvaneswaran 76) bt United CC 142/8 in 30 ovs (S Maithresh 55, T Shikeeshwar 4/39, R Magesh 3/28). IV Division: DRBCCC Hindu College 225 in 29.2 ovs (R Manikandan 100) bt Stag CC 155/9 in 30 ovs (B Anbumani 50, G Kabilan 3/48); SRF RC 175 in 30 ovs (R Rajesh 56, SK Anritha 4/32) bt Frank Worrell CC 135/8 in 30 ovs (M Sreejith 48).

Wheels India prevail

B Mathan Kumar and M Elumalai A helped Wheels India Limited beat Michelin Tyres by 101 runs in the 17th Lucas TVS-Thirvallur DCA Trophy Group B match. Brief scores: Wheels India Ltd 207/6 in 30 ovs (B Mathan Kumar 102) bt Michelin Tyres 106 in 20.5 ovs (M Elumalai 4/60, D Alexander David Raj 4/21).

