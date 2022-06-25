Nitin draws with Boris to maintain Chennai Open lead  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: International Master Nitin Senthilvel (7.5) maintained his one-point lead after the eighth round of the 13th Chennai Open international Grandmaster chess tournament for Sakthi Group Dr Mahalingam trophy played here on Friday. Nitin held Grandmaster Boris Savchenko (Russia) to a draw in the top board. Two rounds remain in this ten-round Swiss tournament.

Results: Round 8: Savchenko Boris (Russia) 6.5 drew with Nitin S (7.5); Srihari LR (6) lost to Aronyak Ghosh (6.5); Fedorov Alexei (Belarus) 6.5 bt Abdyjapar Asyl (Kyrgyzstan) 5.5; Tran Tuan Minh (Vietnam) 5.5 lost to Konguvel Ponnuswamy (6.5); Deepan Chakkravarthy J (6) drew with Aaryan Varshney (6); Stupak Kirill (Belarus) 6 drew with Saravana Krishnan P (6), Hirthickkesh PR (6) drew with Ajay Karthikeyan (6); Baghdasaryan Vahe (Armenia) 6.5 bt Nguyen Duc Hoa (Vietnam) 5.5; Hari Madhavan NB (5.5) lost to Prasannaa S (6.5); Vignesh B (5.5) lost to Gusain Himal (6.5); Ravichandran Siddharth (6.5) bt Ghosh Samriddhaa (5.5); Daakshin Arun (6.5) bt Karthikeyan P (5.5).

Parthiban shines

J Parthiban’s 6/36 helped Parasuraman Memorial CC beat Rainbow CC by 23 runs in a first division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Parasuraman Memorial CC 198 in 49.5 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 68) bt Rainbow CC 175 in 46.2 ovs (S Vigneswaran 57; J Parthiban 6/36). Challengers CC 69 in 25 ovs (K Samir Khan 5/7; M Subanandhan 4/32) lost to Masters CC 71/5 in 18.3 ovs (T Muralidharan 3/24). II Division: Chengai Kings CC 91 in 20.5 ovs lost to Maduranthagam CC 94 no loss in 6 ovs (Darshan Muthurajan 46 n.o, A Aravindan 35 n.o). Chakra CC 111 in 30 ovs (S Sudhakar 40; S Amarnath 3/33) lost to Willow CC 114/4 in 17.4 ovs.

GCA clinch U-12 title

GCA beat LMCA by 43 runs in the U-12 final of the Freyer-LMCA trophy cricket meet.

Brief scores: (all finals): U-12: GCA 133/5 in 25 ovs (Ishaan Praviit S 39, Jai Harish L 34) bt LMCA 90/5 in 25 ovs (AL Viswajit 42). U-16: PSCA 162/5 in 16 ovs (Javed Mohammad 50, Paramesh MS 43) bt ASH XI CA 133/6 in 16 ovs (Andre Siddarth 60 n.o).

Sathish scalps six

B Sathish Kumar’s six-wicket haul (6/11) propelled ICF Sports Association to hammer Madras Aryan Club by 166 runs in a third division match of the TNCA league.