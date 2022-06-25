STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Nitin draws with Boris to maintain Chennai Open lead  

Nitin held Grandmaster Boris Savchenko (Russia) to a draw in the top board. Two rounds remain in this ten-round Swiss tournament.

Published: 25th June 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  International Master Nitin Senthilvel (7.5) maintained his one-point lead after the eighth round of the 13th Chennai Open international Grandmaster chess tournament for Sakthi Group Dr Mahalingam trophy played here on Friday. Nitin held Grandmaster Boris Savchenko (Russia) to a draw in the top board. Two rounds remain in this ten-round Swiss tournament.

Results: Round 8: Savchenko Boris (Russia) 6.5 drew with Nitin S (7.5); Srihari LR (6) lost to Aronyak Ghosh (6.5); Fedorov Alexei (Belarus) 6.5 bt Abdyjapar Asyl (Kyrgyzstan) 5.5; Tran Tuan Minh (Vietnam) 5.5 lost to Konguvel Ponnuswamy (6.5); Deepan Chakkravarthy J (6) drew with Aaryan Varshney (6); Stupak Kirill (Belarus) 6 drew with Saravana Krishnan P (6), Hirthickkesh PR (6) drew with Ajay Karthikeyan (6); Baghdasaryan Vahe (Armenia) 6.5 bt Nguyen Duc Hoa (Vietnam) 5.5; Hari Madhavan NB (5.5) lost to Prasannaa S (6.5); Vignesh B (5.5) lost to Gusain Himal (6.5); Ravichandran Siddharth (6.5) bt Ghosh Samriddhaa (5.5); Daakshin Arun (6.5) bt Karthikeyan P (5.5).

Parthiban shines 
J Parthiban’s 6/36 helped Parasuraman Memorial CC beat Rainbow CC by 23 runs in a first division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Parasuraman Memorial CC 198 in 49.5 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 68) bt Rainbow CC 175 in 46.2 ovs (S Vigneswaran 57; J Parthiban 6/36). Challengers CC 69 in 25 ovs (K Samir Khan 5/7; M Subanandhan 4/32) lost to Masters CC  71/5 in 18.3 ovs (T Muralidharan 3/24). II Division: Chengai Kings CC 91 in 20.5 ovs lost to Maduranthagam CC 94 no loss in 6 ovs (Darshan Muthurajan 46 n.o, A  Aravindan 35 n.o). Chakra CC 111 in 30 ovs (S Sudhakar 40; S Amarnath 3/33) lost to Willow CC 114/4 in 17.4 ovs.

GCA clinch U-12 title

GCA beat LMCA by 43 runs in the U-12 final of the Freyer-LMCA trophy cricket meet.  
Brief scores: (all finals): U-12: GCA 133/5 in 25 ovs (Ishaan Praviit S 39, Jai Harish L 34) bt LMCA 90/5 in 25 ovs (AL Viswajit 42). U-16: PSCA 162/5 in 16 ovs (Javed Mohammad 50, Paramesh MS 43) bt ASH XI CA 133/6 in 16 ovs (Andre Siddarth 60 n.o). 

Sathish scalps six
B Sathish Kumar’s six-wicket haul (6/11) propelled ICF Sports Association to hammer Madras Aryan Club by 166 runs in a third division match of the TNCA league.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Master Grandmaster Nitin Senthilvel Chess Torunament
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp