Jashua, Pramiti break TN state records at 48th Junior swimming championship

CHENNAI: The first day of the 48th Junior swimming championship concluded at The SDAT Aquatic Complex in Velachery, Chennai. The morning session saw four state records being broken by Jashua Thomas, Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav, H Nithik and 12-year-old Pramiti Gnanasekaran.

The four-time Khelo India bronze medallist Jashua from SAV Titans(Group 1) said that he was happy that the previous record holder, Dhanush S, witnessed the new record unfold. Long-distance sensation Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav from ORCA made a new record in the 1500m freestyle. H Nithik from Turtles broke the group 1 100m backstroke time trials record.

Meanwhile, Pramiti from SDAT ASP swimming club made history by breaking the 100m backstroke state record. “I expected to break the record as I did in previous group divisions,” said the 12-year-old. This event would also be the selection event for the 48th Sub-junior national swimming championship in Bhubaneshwar next month.

Record List: Krishna Pranav (ORCA) - 1500m freestyle Group 1 (Boys) - 16.52.20, Jashua Thomas (SAV Titans) - 100m breaststroke Group 1 01.05.91, H Nithik (Turtles) - 100m backstroke Group 1 - 01.00.80, Pramiti Gnanasekaran (SDAT ASP) - 100m backstroke Group 2 (girls) - 1.11.23.

Harshad bags three medals

Coimbatore lad Harshad S won three medals (2 golds and a bronze) for India as well as secured his maiden International Master norm at the Western Asian Youth Chess Championship held at Maldives. Harshad is a Class XI student of Stanes AIHS school, Coimbatore and is trained by FIDE master K Visweswaran.

Showing consistent form Harshad won the bronze medal in the Under-18 Open classical format. Vying for the top spot with 6.5/9 the Coimbatore boy landed the bronze upon his tie-break score. Further the third place finish in the classical event fetched Harshad his maiden International Master norm. Harshad will be participating in the national Under 17 championship to be held at Bhubaneswar from July .

Autolec ERC win

Riding on T Chinnaraj’s unbeaten 85 Autolec ERC thrashed Pattabiram CC by seven wickets in a second division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Pattabiram CA 174 in 28.5 ovs (Vinithkumar 48, Nagarajan 4/41) lost to Autolec ERC 175/3 in 29.3 ovs (Chinnaraj 85 n.o). III Division: WABCO India RC 209/8 in 30 ovs (Abhishek 63) bt Sundar CC 168/6 in 30 ovs (Naveen 55 n.o).

Lucas TVS- Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: Air Force Station Avadi 180 in 25 ovs (Lakshman 4/42) bt Ashok Leyland Ennore 138 in 22.2 ovs (Vishal 6/23).