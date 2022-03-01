STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

International Boxing body to hold board meeting with view to suspend Russians and Belarusians

The IBA said the move was necessitated by the IOC's recent recommendation, calling on international federations to suspend Russia, which has invaded Ukraine and found support from Belarus.

Published: 01st March 2022 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAUSANNE: The International Boxing Association (IBA) on Tuesday said it would convene a meeting of its board of directors later this week "with a view to suspending" Russian and Belarusian boxers from competition owing to the invasion of Ukraine that has evoked worldwide condemnation.

The IBA said the move was necessitated by the International Olympic Committee's recent recommendation, calling on international federations to suspend Russia, which has invaded Ukraine and found support from Belarus.

"Following IOC recommendations regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes, and with a view to suspending these athletes from competition, IBA has convened a meeting of the IBA Board of Directors," the IBA stated.

"The meeting will take place later this week," it added.

"As previously confirmed, the IBA Board of Directors will also consider the status of the Global Boxing Cup, scheduled to take place in Russian cities in June of this year.

" Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week triggered global condemnation and the country is being suspended from international sporting events.

Most recently, Russian teams were suspended from all international football, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

This was after the IOC Executive Board issued an "urgent recommendation not to organise any sports event in Russia or Belarus.

"IOC EB also strongly urged International Sports Federations and organisers of events to "do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Boxing Association Russia sanctions Ukraine invasion
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp