Saurabh Chaudhary claims gold in ISSF World Cup in Cairo

The Asian Games gold medallist shot 16 in the gold medal contest to finish ahead of Germany's Michael Schwald.

Published: 01st March 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CAIRO: Indian shooting ace Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event, opening the country's account in the year's first ISSF World Cup here on Tuesday.

The Asian Games gold medallist shot 16 in the gold medal contest to finish ahead of Germany's Michael Schwald (6).

The bronze in the event was bagged by Artem Chernousov of Russia, whose country's flag was removed owing to its involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The 19-year Saurabh, an Olympian who also has a Youth Olympic gold medal to his name, was third in the men's 10m air pistol qualification stage with a total of 584 points, making it through to the elimination as one of the top eight shooters.

He topped the final stage relay 1 with a score of 38, making it through to the medal match, which was contested by the last four shooters.

There he again topped with a score of 42.5.

Esha Singh, Shri Nivetha and Ruchita Vinerkar are representing India in the 10m air pistol women's event.

Over 500 shooters from 60 nations are taking part in the Cairo World Cup which has 20 medal sets on offer.

