STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

‘Have to fight tooth & nail to beat Danes’

The Davis Cup World Group I Playoff tie between Denmark and India is important from an Indian perspective.

Published: 02nd March 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Football

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Davis Cup World Group I Playoff tie between Denmark and India is important from an Indian perspective. It’s no hyperbole to suggest that this is one of the country’s biggest in recent years.

Coach Zeeshan Ali, who has been with the squad at a camp in New Delhi since February 23, agrees. In an interview with this daily, Ali speaks about the tie, how the camp went and the combinations that are in play with two days to go. 

On the camp 

We had a small camp from February 23. Because most of the boys had played in the Challengers (in Bengaluru), they came on the 23rd itself. The ones who were playing in Dubai (ATP 500) joined later. It was a good opportunity to get used to the grass at the Delhi Gymkhana. It was a good camp. We still have two days to go so by Friday, all the players should have settled in nicely. 

On the importance of the tie 

Any Davis Cup tie is special but this one is very important and the players know that. If they lose this tie, it will take two years to get back to this level (for all practical purposes this tie can be considered as a relegation playoff.

Teams: India: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri, Divij Sharan, Rohan Bopanna Captain Rohit Rajpal  Denmark: Mikael Torpegaard, Johannes Ingildsen, Christian Sigsgaard, Elmer Moller, Frederik Nielsen Captain Nielsen 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp