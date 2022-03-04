STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HSBC Women's World Championship: Jin Young Ko tied for second-round lead at LPGA Tour Singapore

Published: 04th March 2022 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Jin Young Ko of South Korea plays a shot from the third tee during her second round at the Women's World Championship of golf at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore

Jin Young Ko of South Korea plays a shot from the third tee during her second round at the Women's World Championship of golf at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

SINGAPORE: World No.1 Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the 36-hole lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship on Friday in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour.

Ko shot a 5-under 67, including a birdie on the par-5 16th, and was level with Amy Yang, who also shot 67. They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course. Brooke Henderson and Meghan Kang (69) were among a group tied for third, two strokes behind.

Patty Tavatanakit, who led by a shot after the first round, shot 74 and was five strokes behind. Ko spent her time away from the tour in her native South Korea before returning to practice about a month ago and rejoining the LPGA Tour in Singapore.

