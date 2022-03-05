STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract

The decision comes on the back of F1's decision to terminate its contract with the Russian GP. That contract had been until 2025.

Published: 05th March 2022 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin of Russia .(File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KANNAPOLIS, N.C: The Haas Formula One team has terminated Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's contract “with immediate effect” following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes on the back of F1's decision to terminate its contract with the Russian GP. That contract had been until 2025.

Haas also ended its sponsorship with Russian company Uralkali, owned by Mazepin's father.

“As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” Haas said in a statement Saturday.

ALSO READ | Formula One terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion

The 23-year-old Mazepin did not score a point in his debut F1 season last year alongside Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.

Last week, Haas removed Uralkali sponsorship and ran plain white cars on the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, instead of the typically red, white and blue with a livery that resembles the Russian flag.

Pre-season testing continues in Bahrain next week before the season-opening race there on March 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikita Mazepin Formula One Ukraine invasion
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp