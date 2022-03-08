STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Automatic start system for national canoe sprints

Published: 08th March 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Automatic start system will be used for the first time in the country for this water sport national championship.

The made-in-India system was developed by the research and development wing of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) with the help of engineers.

The system will be used in the 32nd National Canoe Sprint Championship for senior and junior (men and women) slated from March 10-13 at the Lower Lake, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

“The system will help in obtaining a perfect alignment of the bows of the boats on the imaginary starting line. In the competition, eight gates will stop and align the boats across eight lanes. A bar fixed to the submerged part of each gate will block the bow, which in turn will help in holding the boat at the starting position,” said Prashant Kushwaha, secretary-general of the IKCA.

Earlier, in absence of the automatic system, the boats were held on the jetty by ropes making it difficult to obtain a perfect alignment. Besides, the automatic system is widely used in international competitions.

