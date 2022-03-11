STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

FIH Pro League: Indian women look to return to winning ways against Germany 

Playing their debut season in the Pro League, the Indian women made a fine start to their campaign, beating China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two games in Muscat.

Published: 11th March 2022 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Savita Punia and Bichu Devi Kharibam(Photo | Twitter/ Hockey India)

Players Savita Punia and Bichu Devi Kharibam(Photo | Twitter/ Hockey India)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Their campaign off to a decent start, the Indian women's hockey team would look to return to winning ways against a higher-ranked but out-of-touch Germany in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League, starting with the first match here on Saturday.

Playing their debut season in the Pro League, the Indian women made a fine start to their campaign, beating China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two games in Muscat. The Indians, ranked ninth in the world, then defeated world number 6 Spain 2-1 at home before slumping to a 3-4 defeat in the return leg last month.

But despite the loss, the Indian women are well placed in the FIH Pro League standings as they are currently at the third position with nine points from four games, which includes three wins and a loss. And come Saturday, India skipper Savita, who is leading the side in place of an injured Rani Rampal, would be hoping for an improved show from her team at the Kalinga Stadium.

Having registered three consecutive wins, the Indian women were on course to continue their unbeaten run before they conceded a late goal to lose to Spain in their last FIH Pro League match. Going by momentum, India will have an edge over world number 5 Germany on Saturday.

The Germans will be a bit rusty coming into the tie against India after making a return to the FIH Pro League after October last year. Germany have played only two games in the competition so far but lost both the contests against Belgium 0-1 and 1-3.

However, Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman very well knows what the Germans are capable of despite returning to the competition after a break.

"Germany is a very consistent team with probably the best basic skills around the world. They defend very well and are quick to attack," Schopman had said. The hosts have included two new faces -- defender Akshata Abaso Dhekale and striker Deepika Jr -- in the 22-member squad which will take on Germany over the weekend.

The second match of the tie will be played on Sunday. The FIH Pro League matches between the Indian men's hockey team and Germany, to be held simultaneously with the women's games, have been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the visitors' camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Pro League Germany Indian women Hockey
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp