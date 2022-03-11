STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Vishwanath, Anand reach finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Securing victories in almost similar fashion against respective Uzbek opponents, Vishwanath and Anand triumphed in intensely-fought bouts.

Published: 11th March 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian youth boxers Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Anand Yadav (54kg) produced gritty performances to enter the finals of the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday. Securing victories in almost similar fashion against respective Uzbek opponents, Vishwanath and Anand triumphed in intensely-fought bouts.

Vishwanath confirmed his second successive final appearance at the prestigious continental tournament after beating Miralijon Mavlonov by a split 4-1 decision. Anand gave his all to secure a tough 3-2 win over Abduvali Buriboev.

The last edition's silver-medallist Vishwanath will look to change the colour of his medal when he takes on Kyrgyz boxer Ergeshov Bekzat in the final while Anand will fight against Eljay Pamisa of Philippines.

However, Raman ended his campaign with a bronze medal following a 0-5 loss to Uzbekistan's Khujanazar Nortojiev in the 51kg semi-final.

Later in the evening, three more Indian youth boxers -- Vanshaj (63.5kg), Deepak (75kg), Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) -- will compete in their respective semi-finals. Indian boxers have secured 18 medals in the youth section, 12 in women and six in men's categories. Among women, seven have sealed finals berths at the tournament.

In the junior boys' section, Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) and Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg) registered contrasting wins in the semi-finals late on Thursday night. Five other boxers -- Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), and Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg) -- exited with bronze medals after losses in the last-four stage.

Yashwardhan outperformed Kazakhstan's Alexey Khavantsev 5-0 while Rishabh secured a close 4-1 win against Choibekov Azim of Kyrgyzstan. The finals will be held on March 13 and 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishwanath Anand Junior Boxing Championship
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp