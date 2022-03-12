Nellai Nadar to meet St Bede's in final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: St Patrick’s drew with Nellai Nadar in semifinals of the TAKE-Serenity Cup Under-19 inter-school tournament, but the latter entered final thanks to first innings lead and will face St Bede’s in the final.

Brief scores: Semifinals: Don Bosco, Egmore 188 drew with St Bede’s AIHSS 270/8 in 90 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 85, Siddarth Prakash 76, SR Athish 5/59) Nellai Nadar MHSS 341 drew with St Patrick’s AIHSS 149 in 62.2 ovs (N Sabari Nath 55, M Rushil Kumar 58).

MOP Vaishnav bag title

MOP Vaishnav College for Women bagged the ‘A’ Zone cricket title beating Dr MGR Janaki College by 101 runs in an inter-college tournament.

Chess tourney

Chennai District Chess Association, Rooks and Knights Academy of Chess will organise the 33rd Tamil Nadu state Under-8 Open and girls chess championship at Velammal Vidyalaya Karambakkam, Porur from March 21 to 23. For further details contact: 9444285482.