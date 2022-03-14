STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mathivanan bowls Standard CC to victory  

Riding on M Mathivanan’s 4 for 15, Standard CC hammered Classic CC by seven wickets in a first division match of the TNCA -Thiruvallur DCA league. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Riding on M Mathivanan’s 4 for 15, Standard CC hammered Classic CC by seven wickets in a first division match of the TNCA -Thiruvallur DCA league. 

Brief scores: I Division: Classic CC 68 in 21.4 ovs (M Mathivanan 4/15) lost to Standard CC 71/3 in 15.4 ovs (D Prasanth Prabhu 38 n.o). II Division: FSCA 118/9 in 30 ovs (B Dipesh Krishnan 26, S Rishi Silora 36) lost to Seshadri MCC 119/3 in 23.4 ovs (KD Dinesh Antony 50 n.o.). IV Division: Universal CC 153/9 in 30 ovs (S Sathish 57, GD Dhanakoti 43, A Kumar 3/38, K Ramu 3/37) lost to CPCL RC (CPRC) 155/8 in 29.4 ovs (D Rajesh 55, Boddu Rohit 36 n.o, N Karthik Kumar 3/17, TS Balaji 3/21).

SRM IST post win
SRM IST Chennai defeated University of Kerala 36-30, 35-25 in a league match of the All India inter-university ball badminton men’s tournament organised by BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institution of Science and Technology, Chennai held on Sunday. 

Results: Mangalore University (Kar) bt Anna University 35-24, 35-28; Andhra University Visakhapatnam bt TNPESU, Chennai 35-25, 30-35, 35-21; SRM IST Chennai bt University of Kerala 36-30, 35-25; BS Abdur Rahman Crescent University bt University of Madras 35-23, 35-29.

Aswin sparkles
P Aswin’s valuable 49 paved the way for The Cricketers Club to edge past Triune CC by four wickets in a second division league game of the Chengalpattu DCA.II Division: Triune CC 160 in 29.5 ovs (Madhanagopal 58 n.o, SH Fiyaz 4/17) lost to The Cricketers Club 161/6 in  28.1 ovs (P Aswin 49, A Praveen Kumar 3/39).

Vikram shines
Vikram Satheesh’s 54 came in handy for Guru Nanak college to beat Loyola college by four wickets in the final of the University of Madras ‘A’ zone cricket tournament played under 45 overs basis. About 27 teams participated in the tournament. 

