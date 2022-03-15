Freyer Cup all set to begin on Wednesday  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in two years, a large pool of Tamil Nadu women cricketers will be back in action as the state cricket association has announced that the Freyer Cup 2021-22 will begin on Wednesday.

Started as a part of the Women’s League, that includes one-day and T20 formats, in 2018, the tournament was last held in February 2020. Just like the previous editions, this year, too, the six teams — Yellow Challengers, Red Rangers, Pink Warriors, Blue Avengers, Green Invaders and Silver Strikers — will play in a round robin format and the top four teams will progress to the semifinals.

The league matches are to be held in SRMC and Marina Grounds and the knockouts will be at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on March 25. “The tournaments provided further opportunities for budding young women cricketers and a stage to showcase their talent,” TNCA Secretary R. S. Ramasaamy said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu all-rounder and Indian international Niranjana Nagarajan said that the timing could not have been better with the Senior Women’s T20 tournament to happen in April.”Before a major tournament, this gives us the perfect platform to get into the match zone. Also, there might be some changes in the senior squad from the one-day to T20 format. In such cases, with six teams playing, some new talents might come to the forefront in the Freyer Cup,” Niranjana told this daily.

“Post-covid, you can’t really expect a tournament to happen on a particular date. We have to be always prepared as the board is also trying to give us matches. Personally, I always try to be well prepared,” she added.