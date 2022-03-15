Rajeshwari spinning a tale full of promise

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

It might still be early stages in the World Cup and the leading run-scorer, wicket-taker tags are likely to change almost every other day. But three matches into the tournament, Indian left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has already made her mark. With seven scalps so far, she is third in the bowling charts, and the only spinner to be in the top four with pacers on either side. But, if you had asked her whether she foresaw this almost a year ago, the answer might not be a straightforward one.

Having been among the top wicket-takers in the home series against South Africa — which India lost 1-4 — in March 2021, Rajeshwari was at her prime to do well on India’s return to the longest format after seven years during the England tour. Unfortunately, getting infected with Covid-19 followed by a knee injury meant that the left-arm spinner from Bijapur was out of action for a while. Ekta Bisht, another left-arm spinner she had to compete with in the past, took her place in the team.

Rajeshwari was hurting as she missed an opportunity to play a Test match for India. “The injury was a huge disappointment as she was very excited for the tour, especially for the Test match,” recalls her sister Rameshwari Gayakwad, who plays for Karnataka.

“It was during the peak second wave of Covid and hence she could not get physical treatment and recovery and a lot of it had to be online. Especially with physio, it is generally better if you go and meet them in person as there will be clarity as to how to go about the rehab. It was a big blow as she was worried about getting fit in time for the next tour,” she added.

But, Rajeshwari did not give up. She persisted, spent time in the National Cricket Academy once the cases came down and by the time the squad was announced for the Australia tour, she was back in the mix. However, comebacks aren’t easy. “It wasn’t just about coming back. It was also about performing at the highest level and coming out on top. She was under a lot of pressure,” said Rameshwari.

Rajeshwari went wicketless both in the ODIs and the pink-ball Test despite the long miserly spells. As the tour progressed, she got better and finished the T20Is with five wickets in two innings. The next stop was New Zealand for the World Cup. And unlike the 2017 edition, this time, there weren't enough spots for two left-arm spinners in the 15-member squad.

It was supposed to be either Rajeshwari or Bisht — a constant tussle in Indian cricket in the last five years or so. Bisht started the 2017 World Cup but was dropped midway through the tournament for Rajeshwari, who made an impact with a five-wicket haul against New Zealand, which was her first match in the World Cup. She just took two scalps in the semi-final and final as India lost the World Cup by nine runs.

In the next three years, Bisht featured in 15 of the 24 ODIs India played while Rajeshwari had just 10 opportunities. Although both of them have excellent records, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that Rajeshwari has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years to become the first-choice spinner for India.

And it comes as no surprise for former India captain Mamatha Maben. “I’ve seen her since her early days and she has been through a lot of hardships. There was competition as well, but it’s her hard work and clarity of mind that stands out. If you look at the last couple of years, she has become much sharper with her pace variations, flight and it’s helping her. Her game awareness and understanding is as good as it can get,” said Maben, who’s currently coaching the Karnataka senior team.

When the World Cup squad was announced, Rajeshwari, who plays for Railways in domestic cricket, was the first-choice spinner in the squad, with Bisht in the stand-bys. Rameshwari recalls the conversation she had with her sister before leaving for New Zealand. “She was delighted about the selection and was very determined to do well. Especially, having been through the agony of losing in the 2017 final, this time she is keen on going full-length and winning it for the country this time.”

And if her performances so far in the tournament are anything to go by, Rajeshwari is doing everything in her power to take India to glory.