STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rajeshwari spinning a tale full of promise

After a tough 2021, the left-arm spinner has risen to the top as India's first-choice spinner in the World Cup.

Published: 15th March 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Indian left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad.(Photo | AFP)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

It might still be early stages in the World Cup and the leading run-scorer, wicket-taker tags are likely to change almost every other day. But three matches into the tournament, Indian left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has already made her mark. With seven scalps so far, she is third in the bowling charts, and the only spinner to be in the top four with pacers on either side. But, if you had asked her whether she foresaw this almost a year ago, the answer might not be a straightforward one.

Having been among the top wicket-takers in the home series against South Africa — which India lost 1-4 — in March 2021, Rajeshwari was at her prime to do well on India’s return to the longest format after seven years during the England tour. Unfortunately, getting infected with Covid-19 followed by a knee injury meant that the left-arm spinner from Bijapur was out of action for a while. Ekta Bisht, another left-arm spinner she had to compete with in the past, took her place in the team.

Rajeshwari was hurting as she missed an opportunity to play a Test match for India. “The injury was a huge disappointment as she was very excited for the tour, especially for the Test match,” recalls her sister Rameshwari Gayakwad, who plays for Karnataka. 

“It was during the peak second wave of Covid and hence she could not get physical treatment and recovery and a lot of it had to be online. Especially with physio, it is generally better if you go and meet them in person as there will be clarity as to how to go about the rehab. It was a big blow as she was worried about getting fit in time for the next tour,” she added.

But, Rajeshwari did not give up. She persisted, spent time in the National Cricket Academy once the cases came down and by the time the squad was announced for the Australia tour, she was back in the mix. However, comebacks aren’t easy. “It wasn’t just about coming back. It was also about performing at the highest level and coming out on top. She was under a lot of pressure,” said Rameshwari.

Rajeshwari went wicketless both in the ODIs and the pink-ball Test despite the long miserly spells. As the tour progressed, she got better and finished the T20Is with five wickets in two innings. The next stop was New Zealand for the World Cup. And unlike the 2017 edition, this time, there weren't enough spots for two left-arm spinners in the 15-member squad. 

It was supposed to be either Rajeshwari or Bisht — a constant tussle in Indian cricket in the last five years or so. Bisht started the 2017 World Cup but was dropped midway through the tournament for Rajeshwari, who made an impact with a five-wicket haul against New Zealand, which was her first match in the World Cup. She just took two scalps in the semi-final and final as India lost the World Cup by nine runs.

In the next three years, Bisht featured in 15 of the 24 ODIs India played while Rajeshwari had just 10 opportunities. Although both of them have excellent records, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that Rajeshwari has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years to become the first-choice spinner for India. 

And it comes as no surprise for former India captain Mamatha Maben. “I’ve seen her since her early days and she has been through a lot of hardships. There was competition as well, but it’s her hard work and clarity of mind that stands out. If you look at the last couple of years, she has become much sharper with her pace variations, flight and it’s helping her. Her game awareness and understanding is as good as it can get,” said Maben, who’s currently coaching the Karnataka senior team.

When the World Cup squad was announced, Rajeshwari, who plays for Railways in domestic cricket, was the first-choice spinner in the squad, with Bisht in the stand-bys. Rameshwari recalls the conversation she had with her sister before leaving for New Zealand. “She was delighted about the selection and was very determined to do well. Especially, having been through the agony of losing in the 2017 final, this time she is keen on going full-length and winning it for the country this time.”

And if her performances so far in the tournament are anything to go by, Rajeshwari is doing everything in her power to take India to glory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajeshwari Gayakwad CWC 2022 ICC World Cup Women's world cup
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp