STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo fit to race in Bahrain after negative COVID-19 test

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested negative for Covid-19 and will be able to return for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Published: 16th March 2022 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

SAKHIR: Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested negative for Covid-19 and will be able to return for the Bahrain Grand Prix, McLaren have announced on Wednesday.

"McLaren F1 Team confirms that after testing positive for covid-19 last week, Daniel has now returned a number of negative tests and will therefore return to the paddock on Thursday ready to compete in this weekend's Bahrain GP," McLaren stated in a release.

The 32-year-old was taken ill on the day prior to the start of testing in Bahrain. He missed the first two days of the test, and the official pre-season drivers' photograph, with reported stomach problems.

On the third day of the test, McLaren issued a statement saying that although Ricciardo had initially tested negative for Covid-19, he subsequently returned a positive test and would isolate.

"Daniel has been feeling better each day as he continued to recover while in isolation following local regulations in Bahrain," the team added.

Team mate Lando Norris completed all three days of the test for McLaren in Ricciardo's place. Problems with their front brakes limited the number of laps he was able to complete.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
McLaren Daniel Ricciardo Bahrain
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp