STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Salima Tete to lead India in FIH Women's Junior World Cup

Mid-fielder Salima Tete was named captain of the 20-member Indian team for the FIH Women's Junior World Cup, starting in Potchefstroom.

Published: 17th March 2022 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mid-fielder Salima Tete was on Thursday named captain of the 20-member Indian team for the FIH Women's Junior World Cup, starting in Potchefstroom, South Africa on April 1.

Defender Ishika Chadhary will serve as Tete's deputy for the tournament which was postponed from December last year to 2022 due to the omicron-threat in South Africa.

Mid-fielders Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, who were part of the Indian women's team that finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, are also in the squad.

The Indian team has been grouped in pool D along with Germany, Malaysia and Wales.

They will kick-start their campaign on April 2 with their first match against Wales followed by their game against Germany a day later on April 3 with their last group-stage match is scheduled for April 5 against Malaysia.

The quarterfinals will be held on April 8 whereas the semifinals are scheduled for April 10.

The final will be played on April 12.

The squad consists of goalkeepers Bichu Devi Kharibam, who recently made her senior India debut at the FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Germany, and Khushboo.

The defenders include Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Chaudhary and Akshata Abaso Dekhale, who also made her Senior India debut against Germany at the recently held Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar.

Reet, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke will form the Indian midfield along with Tete, Sharmila and Lalremsiami.

The forwardline will feature Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika and Sangita Kumari, who also made her senior debut recently.

Speaking about the team, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "After a long wait our junior players are definitely ready to start their Junior World Cup experience.

It was difficult to finalize the selection as all players showed a lot of progress in the past months which is great to see.

"With a couple of players making their debut for the Senior Team in the Pro League recently, I believe that the added experience will have a positive influence.

"The team overall has a nice mixture of different skills and talents and am excited to see them taking on the best teams in the world at U21 level," Schopman added.

The Indian junior women's team's best show in recent times was at the 2013 edition of the World Cup when it finished on the podium with a bronze medal beating nemesis England in a shootout.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo Defenders:Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary (Vice Captain), Akshata Abaso Dekhale

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (Captain), Reet, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Sangita Kumari Standbys: Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salima Tete FIH Womens Junior World Cup FIH Womens Junior WC Womens Junior Hockey World Cup Womens Junior Hockey WC
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp