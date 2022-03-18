STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Asia Cup Archery: India enters recurve mixed final, assure seven medals 

India, however, had disappointment in store in the compound mixed event where Rishabh and Sakshi Chaudhary were eliminated in the first round, losing to their Malaysian rivals 151-153.

Published: 18th March 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By PTI

PHUKET: Indian archers Parth Salunkhe and Ridhi Phor made amends for their first-round exit in the individual section, advancing to the finals of the recurve mixed event at the Asia Cup here on Friday.

India, however, had disappointment in store in the compound mixed event where Rishabh and Sakshi Chaudhary were eliminated in the first round, losing to their Malaysian rivals 151-153.

Overall, India have now advanced into seven finals and two bronze play-off matches in the World Ranking Stage 1 tournament which has a depleted field without Asian archery heavyweights South Korea, China, Japan and Chinese Taipei.

In a small field of eight teams, the top-seeded duo of Salunkhe and Ridhi got a bye into the semi-final where they defeated their Malaysian opponents 6-2 (35-36, 39-33, 39-34, 39-38).

They will face Bangladesh in the gold medal match Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parth Salunkhe Ridhi Phor Asia Cup Archery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp