Asia Cup Archery: India enters recurve mixed final, assure seven medals 

By PTI

PHUKET: Indian archers Parth Salunkhe and Ridhi Phor made amends for their first-round exit in the individual section, advancing to the finals of the recurve mixed event at the Asia Cup here on Friday.

India, however, had disappointment in store in the compound mixed event where Rishabh and Sakshi Chaudhary were eliminated in the first round, losing to their Malaysian rivals 151-153.

Overall, India have now advanced into seven finals and two bronze play-off matches in the World Ranking Stage 1 tournament which has a depleted field without Asian archery heavyweights South Korea, China, Japan and Chinese Taipei.

In a small field of eight teams, the top-seeded duo of Salunkhe and Ridhi got a bye into the semi-final where they defeated their Malaysian opponents 6-2 (35-36, 39-33, 39-34, 39-38).

They will face Bangladesh in the gold medal match Saturday.