Fledgling pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand creates history at All England

CHENNAI: When it comes to making history and rewriting record books, India’s badminton stars have been at the very top of the list over the last decade. They had so much success, glory became routine, historic became mundane.

Multiple Olympic medals? Check. Ranked world No 1? Check. Winning the most prestigious events? Check.

Even in that context, what Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand achieved on Friday was a first.

They became the first Indian pair to enter the semifinals at All England — a sort of mecca for the sport — after besting the South Korean No 2 seeds, Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan 14-21, 22-20, 21-15. That they did it after saving two match points further embellishes their feat.

While India have had recent history in a good women’s doubles (Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta won bronze at the Worlds), this run by the fledgling pair of Treesa and Gayatri could potentially add to the country’s badminton quiver going forward at a time when it’s looking for new blood.

That it came on a day when Lakshya Sen advanced to the last four via a walkover means it’s a good day for the sport, just 24 hours after losing both Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu.

How did the Treesa/ Gayatri pairing come about and how surprising is this run of theirs?

“They came together as a pair just before the first lockdown in 2020,” says coach Arun Vishnu, who has court side during their match against the Koreans.

“The main reason why Gopi sir (P Gopichand) and myself decided to pair them together was simple. At the time, there were four girls... Rutuparna (Panda), Tanisha (Crasto), Gayatri and Treesa. Considering Treesa and Rutuparna hit very hard, Gopi sir suggested to split them” says Vishnu.

Results (only Indians, all quarterfinals)

Men’s singles: Lakshya bt Guang Zu via walkover

Men’s doubles: Gideon/Sukamuljo bt Satwiksairaj/ Chirag 24-22, 21-17

Women’s doubles: Treesa/ Gayatri bt

Sohee/ Seungchan 14-21, 22-20, 21-15

