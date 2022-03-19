STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pankaj Advani enters Asian Billiards Championship final

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani brushed aside a stiff challenge from Pauk Sa of Myanmar to enter the final of the Asian Billiards Championship here on Saturday.

India's Pankaj Advani

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

DOHA: Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani brushed aside stiff challenge from Pauk Sa of Myanmar to enter the final of Asian Billiards Championship here on Saturday.

In the first game of the semifinal match, Advani missed after scoring 18 points and Pauk Sa imposed a well-crafted break of 71 points.

Advani, however, secured the first game by having a counter break of 82 points.

In the second game, Advani sent a century break to obtain a 2-0 lead.

He was moving ahead with 30 points in the third frame when Pauk Sa took control and crafted a break of 70 points to cut the deficit.

That win put the Myanmar player in a commanding position and in the next game, he made an uninterrupted century break to level the match.

However, multiple-time world champion Advani countered his opponent with a break of 101 to take the lead.

Pauk Sa made another strong comeback but before he could level again, he missed on 97 and Advani recovered to obtain a 4-2 lead.

In the next two games, Pauk Sa made decent breaks of 61 and 67 points to level the match and take Advani to the decider.

In the deciding game, Pauk Sa was in control initially but when he missed after 48 points, Advani showed his class and returned with an uninterrupted break of 100 points to win the match and secure his final berth.

"So far, it has been full of unpredictable moments. All my competitors have demonstrated their best efforts in it. I've so far tried to focus on my individual game and hoping for the best to come out in the finals," Advani said in a media release.

