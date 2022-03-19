STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tata Steel extends association with PGTI for 3 more years

Tata Steel first came onboard as an umbrella partner of PGTI in 2019 by signing a three-year contract with the controlling body for professional golf in India.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Tata Steel on Saturday extended its partnership with PGTI for three more years.

The deal was inked at the Tollygunje Club on the final day of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022.

In a statement, the steel giant also said that it would double the prize money of the season-ending Tata Steel Tour Championship to Rs 3 crore.

Tata Steel first came onboard as an umbrella partner of PGTI in 2019 by signing a three-year contract with the controlling body for professional golf in India.

"Sports is a way of life at Tata Steel and we have always been at the forefront of developing and nurturing sporting talent in the country.

We look forward to continuing our valued collaboration with PGTI to pursue our common goal of promoting Indian talent to compete at the highest level of golf," Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability) of Tata Steel said.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, added: "We are delighted to renew our partnership with Tata Steel, one of India's leading corporates and patron of sports, as our umbrella partner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Steel PGTI PGTI Players Championship 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp