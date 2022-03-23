Kidambi Srikanth makes winning start at Swiss Open 

By PTI

BASEL: Seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men's singles opening round of Swiss Open badminton here on Wednesday.

The Indian beat the Danish player 21-16, 21-17 in a match lasting 32 minutes.

Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got past Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Mauland after losing the first game.

The final scoreline read 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Other Indians in fray, P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap play their opening matches later on Wednesday.