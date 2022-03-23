Pranav Prashant Desai wins India's first gold at Dubai 2022 Para Athletics GP

By PTI

DUBAI: Sprinter Pranav Prashant Desai won India's first gold medal at the 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix here on Wednesday, claiming the top prize in the men's 200m T64 final.

T64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

Desai's gold was the only medal for India on the day as throwers faltered at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

Desai, a former gold medallist at the Fazza Championships, led from start to finish to end the race in 24.42 seconds, ahead of Thailand's Denpoom Kotcharang (25.78 sec) and Kenneth Jenssen Heggdal of Norway (27.08 sec).

"I came here with the gold in my mind and I am happy to lead the race from start to finish.It's nice to be back here. I have been working on my endurance speed for the past few months. Happy to execute my plans here," said Desai.

"My target is to win 100m and 200m gold for India at the Asian Para Games which would pave my way to the Paris 2024 Paralympics," added the 22-year-old, who trains in Sports Authority of India Centre, Gandhinagar.

The day also witnessed a world record in men's javelin F40 finals when Iraq's Naas Ahmed hurled the javelin to a distance of 39.08 metres to take the gold.

After two days, Colombia sits on top of the medals table with 13 podiums, including six gold, followed by Thailand (16) and Tunisia (7).

India lies in 15th place with four medals.